Women’s March on Denver, aimed at Trump administration, draws over 100,000 protesters

Gathering in Denver to send a message to the new Trump administration, huge crowds marched through the streets of downtown Denver to Capitol Hill on Saturday, where speakers spread messages of love and resistance. More than 100,000 were in attendance, according to The Denver Post.

The Women’s March on Denver was inspired by the Women’s March on Washington which took place the same day in D.C. The march focused primarily on women’s rights issues.

“This march is not a protest, but rather an opportunity for all participants to support social justice, human rights and equality, and to demonstrate that we will be vigilant in protecting these rights moving forward,” the event’s mission statement said. The event aimed to “support those who wish to [advocate] for and defend the most marginalized members of our society.”

The event was part of more than 200 sister marches planned across the United States and around the world, according to its website. Six were planned for Colorado. According to CNN, organizers of the march in D.C. anticipated that 200,000 could attend that event, which took place right down the street from the U.S. Capitol Building. Denver’s march could see about 33,000 attend, based on its Facebook page.

People of all ages held signs that expressed their support of reproductive rights, feminism and rebuttals of President Donald Trump’s comments on women. Some wore pink “pussy hats” as signs of solidarity with women’s issues.

