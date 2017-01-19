Preview: Women’s March on Denver to send message to incoming Trump administration

Thousands of Colorado women and men will band together on Saturday in downtown Denver’s Civic Center Park for the Women’s March on Denver, inspired by the Women’s March on Washington which will take place the same day in D.C. The march through downtown will focus primarily on women’s rights issues, and it is aimed at President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

“This march is not a protest, but rather an opportunity for all participants to support social justice, human rights and equality, and to demonstrate that we will be vigilant in protecting these rights moving forward,” the event’s mission statement said. The event aims to “support those who wish to [advocate] for and defend the most marginalized members of our society.”

The event is part of more than 200 sister marches planned across the United States and around the world, according to its website. Six are in Colorado. According to CNN, organizers of the march in D.C. anticipate that 200,000 could attend that event, which will take place right down the street from the U.S. Capitol Building. Denver’s march could see about 33,000 attend, based on its Facebook page.

Denver’s march will begin at 9:30 a.m., and participants are more than welcome to bring their own signs. However, they are encouraged to convey peaceful and creative messages. After the march, there will be various speakers and performers from across the country for the public to enjoy from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In order to best prepare for the march, event organizers encourage participants to bring backpacks, water bottles and snacks, and to dress appropriately for the weather. An alternate route will be accessible for those with physical disabilities. Service dogs are also welcome, and sign language interpreters will be provided.

“All women shall maintain the freedom and lawful protection to choose what is best for them as it concerns their biological and reproductive health,” the statement said. “All people, regardless of gender, gender identification, ethnicity, racial heritage, disability, religion, age, sexual orientation and/or socioeconomic status shall be treated equally and equitably, with respect, dignity and justice for all.”

