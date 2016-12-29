Halftime report: Buffs trail Oklahoma State 17-0 in Alamo Bowl

After one half in the Valero Alamo Bowl against the No. 13 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 11 University of Colorado Buffaloes trail by a score of 17-0. CU senior quarterback Sefo Liufau was sidelined for freshman Steven Montez in a half that saw the Buffaloes defense crumble.

The Buffs started out on defense after they won the coin toss and deferred. But their first and the rest of their defensive possessions were anything but easy.

From the get-go, the OSU offense was dangerous, especially with two key components to that high-flying Big 12 offense.

Oklahoma State junior quarterback Mason Rudolph and junior wide receiver James Washington were on-point and in cruise control, with Rudolph going 15-20 on passing for 192 yards and Washington making seven catches for 116 receiving yards.

The Cowboys would go on to score a field goal on their first drive and tack on two touchdowns later in the second quarter, one on a rush by senior running back Chris Carson and the other by the deadly duo of Rudolph and Washington.

Colorado’s lockdown defense just couldn’t contain the Cowboys receiving corps in the first half, something that’s rarely said for one of the best pass defenses in the country.

This defense has given up an average of 182 passing yards through 13 games, but by one point during the second quarter, the Buffs had allowed 184 passing yards.

CU senior defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon didn’t start originally due to a shoulder injury before the game, and NFL-bound senior defensive back Chidobe Awuzie went to the locker room during the second quarter due to turf-toe.

Injuries and the departure of defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt may be some reasons for the Buffs inabilities in the secondary, but they simply didn’t live up to their expectations in the first half.

The Buffs offensive unit had similar struggles in the first half as well.

Senior quarterback Sefo Liufau may have wanted to end his decorated final year on a bang, but it’s taken a big hit. He went 6-10 on passing for 53 yards, not able to ignite much into the Colorado offense.

The Cowboys defense played better than advertised, getting to Liufau twice and putting loads of pressure on the Tacoma, Washington, native.

With all the pressure that came at him, Liufau would go down in the second quarter after being hit below the belt and would limp off the field, putting in freshman Steven Montez who would get picked off on his third attempt.

But in spite of Colorado coming up empty-handed in the first half, junior running back Phillip Lindsay is their glimmer of hope for things to come.

The Denver native rushed for 46 yards on nine carries and was able to eat up plenty of yards on some touches.

If the Buffs want to get back in this game, they’re going to have to play with more gusto and get Lindsay the ball more often.

The passion seemed to be lacking in head coach Mike MacIntyre’s young men, and Colorado is in need of a big turnaround tactically and emotionally.

