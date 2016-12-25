Get ready for Decadence this New Year’s Eve

Decadence, the annual electronic music festival, returns to the Colorado Convention Center on Dec. 30 and 31. That big blue bear outside will be peering into the hottest place to be during New Year’s. You know it’s going to be great because it’s organized by the same people responsible for Skylab and the Global Dance Festival at Red Rocks.

So ring in the new year with two nights of pulse-pounding bass, featuring a star-studded lineup including Bassnectar, Tiesto, the Chainsmokers, Zeds Dead, and Griz, as well as many others.

Some of my Roller’s Stone readers may remember I did a piece on last year’s Decadence, my first ever EDM festival. They may also remember I recommended it. Well, here’s your chance to act on my recommendation. Our beautiful photo editor, Nigel Amstock, will be there to take some stunning pictures. Look for them and my full review on the CUI website following the event. But really, you should just attend yourself.

If you haven’t already purchased your tickets, they can still be found here.