Video: Dani in the stacks — sex in Norlin Library?

The CU Independent’s “Girl on Girl” opinion columnist Dani Pinkus hits the Norlin stacks to interview students about finals and discover their secret library fantasies.

Opinions do not necessarily represent CUIndependent.com or any of its sponsors.

Contact CU Independent Visuals Editor Jackson Barnett at jackson.barnett@colorado.edu and columnist Dani Pinkus at danielle.pinkus@colorado.edu.