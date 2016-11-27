Colorado beats Utah, wins Pac-12 South

The Colorado Buffaloes have won the Pac-12 South. By defeating the Utah Utes in its regular season finale, Colorado has punched its ticket to Santa Clara, California, to compete in the Pac-12 Championship game this Friday, Dec. 2 vs. Washington.

“These young men are special,” head coach Mike MacIntyre said after the win. “How we played tonight, how we just kept fighting, kept going, kept working, kept pushing; that’s what a championship team does.”

The No. 9 Buffs (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) came out on top in a close one vs. No. 21 Utah, winning by a final score of 27-22. A year after finishing last in the Pac-12 South, the Buffs have now captured the South title for the first time since joining the conference in 2011.

“Worst to first; not many people can say they [did] that and our young men did that,” MacIntyre said.

The main story at Folsom Field on Saturday night was the Buffaloes’ defense. Colorado’s defensive 11 came into the game knowing very well the threats posed by Utah quarterback Troy Williams and tailback Joe Williams. The Buffs were able to thoroughly silence both of them.

Troy Williams completed just 13-of-40 passes and was picked off twice in the game, both times by Buffs’ senior safety Tedric Thompson. Joe Williams rushed the ball 26 times for a net gain of 97 yards. He averaged just 3.7 yards per carry.

The Buffs limited the Utes’ offense to just 15 first downs. Utah struggled on third down, converting just 6-of-21 attempts.

The Buffaloes’ offense struggled early on in the game. On Colorado’s first drive of the game, senior quarterback Sefo Liufau took the ball on a keeper but was hit on his way down and fumbled, which the Utes recovered at Colorado’s 40-yard line.

Luckily for Liufau, the Buffs’ defense held strong on a 3rd and 3 and forced Utah to punt. Colorado’s ensuing drive resulted in a punt. Less than 5 minutes into the game, players, coaches and fans all likely suffered flashbacks to CU’s loss at Michigan on Sept. 17. Special teams woes threatened to sink the Buffaloes again, as Utah’s Boobie Hobbs returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring.

Colorado’s offense went three and out on its first three possessions. Halfway through the first quarter, Utah’s Andy Phillips shanked a 45-yard field goal attempt and the Buffs took over on their own 27.

But on CU’s next possession, the wheels began to turn. Liufau found junior wideout Devin Ross downfield and connected with him for a 42-yard gain. On the next three consecutive plays, Liufau rushed the ball, moving Colorado a further 19 yards down to the Utes’ 11-yard line.

Shortly after that, Liufau kept it again and found the endzone on a 2-yard rush. Freshman placekicker Davis Price tied the game at 7 seconds later as the quarter ended. Ross was the Buffs’ leading receiver. He caught 9 passes for 94 yards.

Early in the second quarter, the Buffaloes defense forced back to back three and outs from the Utes. But Colorado’s offense was unable to find the endzone. The Buffs stalled out at Utah’s 7-yard line and again a few minutes later at the 2-yard line. But all was not lost, as junior placekicker Chris Graham was able to convert both field goal attempts, putting the Buffs up 13-7 at halftime.

Colorado won the opening coin toss and elected to defer. After receiving the ball to start the third quarter, the Buffs promptly went three and out. On Utah’s next drive, Phillips nailed a 22-yard field goal to make the score 13-10.

A deflating moment happened halfway through the third quarter. The Buffs were driving, and Liufau rushed upfield for a 9-yard gain, but fumbled again, and Utah took over with solid field position.

“”I really struggled today in terms of keeping hold of the ball…but the defense had my back today, the offensive line had my back and the receivers had my back,” Liufau said.

Liufau, ever the leader, took full blame for the offense’s woes, but played a solid game. He finished with 270 yards, completing 23-of-44 passes to go along with his rushing touchdown and a touchdown to Shay Fields, Jr. later in the game. Liufau also added 81 yards on the ground.

After Liufau’s fumble, Utah was able to capitalize, tying the game with a field goal. But Liufau and the Buffaloes were able to march downfield on their ensuing offensive possession, capping an 8-play, 75-yard drive with a touchdown to junior wide receiver Fields, Jr. He finished with7 receptions and 78 yards.

The Utes hit another field goal early in the fourth quarter to make the score 20-16. The Buffs and Utes traded punts as the first few minutes of the final quarter slipped away.

With just over 11 minutes remaining, and with Utah beginning a fresh drive, the most critical moment of the game followed suit with the Utes deep in their own territory. Joe Williams took a handoff to the right side but was met swiftly by Buffs’ sophomore linebacker Rick Gamboa, who hit him hard and forced a fumble, which senior linebacker Kenneth Olugbode picked up and returned 10 yards for a touchdown, putting the Buffs up 27-16.

“Joe Williams is a great running back, he’s been playing really well recently and that was a big part of our game plan,” Gamboa said. “In the red zone we preach that if they’re going to get there we can’t let them get in the endzone.”

Gamboa and the defense’s red zone rule was held quite intact on Saturday night. Twice in the third quarter, the Buffs stopped Utah’s offense inside the 5-yard line and forced field goals.

“When you have a high octane offense like this where they have speed from receivers, speed from the backs and experience from the line, you really have to identify each bit of it,” said junior safety Ryan Moeller.

Troy Williams’ stat line says enough about the grittiness of Colorado’s defense, but as was the case last week vs. Wazzu, CU’s defensive backs continue to be a major strength of the team. Colorado’s secondary recorded 10 pass breakups in the win. Seniors Ahkello Witherspoon and Thompson had 4 apiece.

Thompson also recorded 2 interceptions in the victory, giving him 7 on the year, which tied the school record for most picks in a season.

“It says my name next to the interception, but it’s really a team effort,” Thompson said. As long as we’re creating turnovers then I don’t care if I catch the pigskin or not.”

Colorado’s 4 forced turnovers on Saturday extend its nation-leading streak of consecutive games with forcing a turnover to 25.

“The front line did an excellent job of being stout and our linebackers tackled well, our safeties tackled well,” MacIntyre said. “That was the key and that’s what helped us be able to keep them out of the endzone.”

Senior defensive back Chidobe Awuzie led the team with 8 tackles. The Buffs got to Troy Williams 3 times in the game, with Awuzie, junior linebacker Addison Gillam and senior defensive lineman Jordan Carrell all recording sacks.

Noticeably quiet was junior tailback Phillip Lindsay. The Utes’ defense did a good job containing him and he finished with 55 yards on 12 carries.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Utes mounted their best attempt to come back and scored a touchdown with under 4 minutes remaining. They botched the 2-point conversion though, and the score settled at 27-22 in favor of Colorado.

Colorado recovered the ensuing onside kick and successfully drained the clock, edging the Utes and securing a berth in the Pac-12 Championship game.

“It’s exciting to have the best team in the North and the best team in the South going up against each other,” MacIntyre said. “It’s going to be spectacular.”

The Buffaloes and Huskies will kickoff in Santa Clara, California for the Pac-12 title on Friday, Dec. 2. The game starts at 7 p.m. MST.

Contact CU Independent Head Sports Editor Justin Guerriero at justin.guerriero@colorado.edu and follow him on Twitter @TheHungry_Hippo