Fraternizing with the Enemy: Notes on the Utah Utes

The University of Colorado Buffaloes will host the Utah Utes Saturday at Folsom Field. It is the regular season finale for both teams. A Colorado win secures the Pac-12 South title for the Buffs, while a loss would grant the title to Southern California, due to a tiebreaker that USC holds over the Buffaloes. With so much on the line, the CU Independent’s Justin Guerriero reached out to Kim Brenneisen, Sports Editor at The Daily Utah Chronicle, to get some intel on the Utes.

Justin Guerriero: Utah lost to Oregon last week in a similar fashion to the way Colorado beat Oregon earlier in the year. How deflating was the loss to this Utes team?

Kim Brenneisen: When the Utes lost to Washington, the players were visibly upset — they were angry — and they seemed determined to win the remaining three games left on their schedule at that point in the season. It was a completely different feeling after that loss to Oregon.

They seemed deflated — they knew they slipped up against arguably one of the worst teams in the Pac-12 this season, and for the second year in a row, they blew their shot at making it to the Pac-12 Championship game. Quarterback Troy Williams didn’t talk to the media following the game, and tailback Joe Williams continued to cut off everyone’s questions by saying, “Colorado.” And at the press conference on Monday you could tell that the players were not as energized as they typically are.

JG: Colorado’s defense has shut down most of the offenses it has faced this year. How can the Utes’ offense deal some damage to the Buffs’ defensive 11 and move the ball downfield?

