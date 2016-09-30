Opinion: Let’s talk about surveillance

In the May of 2013, Edward Snowden, a 29-year-old government contractor, leaked NSA documents that revealed that the government had been illegally monitoring millions of Americans’ phone records, email accounts and browsing history, among other personal data.

The release of Oliver Stone’s biopic Snowden is placed two months before a major election. Stone has repeatedly voiced his concern for the future of privacy rights, and the placement of the movie release is undoubtedly intentional. The deck of hot topics this election season has been shuffled numerous times. Again and again, we see gun control, immigration and education come up in speeches and debates. But even though the consequences of violations of privacy rights are widespread – affecting every American who uses the internet- privacy rights are still missing from political conversations.

While many Americans are preoccupied with guarding their Second Amendment rights, they remain ignorant to the fact that their Fourth Amendment protections have been gracefully and silently whisked away from their grasps.

The Fourth Amendment provides Americans with protection from unreasonable searches and seizures without a warrant or probable cause.

The documents that Snowden leaked revealed an unfiltered, unbounded monitoring of Americans’ internet activity, a flagrant breach of the Fourth Amendment. Even considering the Patriot Act, these broad data-mining techniques are grossly unconstitutional. The Patriot Act was passed in 2001, after 9/11. It gave government agencies the ability to use mass surveillance on both Americans and foreigners, in order to ensure national security. The threshold for “probable cause” was lowered, allowing a precedent for government monitoring of citizens.

Most people have nothing to hide, and that’s part of the reason the NSA gets away, unpunished, with this unconstitutional surveillance. People think, They can spy on me, I’ve got nothing to hide. But, this sort of rationale is in the same category as They can filter my speech, I’ve got nothing controversial to say. Maybe you don’t have anything wild to express, but, still, do you want your government infringing on your basic rights?

By setting a precedent for apathy about our fundamental rights, we enter dangerous territory. It opens the door up for slight, minor infractions over time that will add up over generations. Sure, right now we don’t see the direct consequences of these violations. This certainly does not mean that we never will.

As Snowden expressed in his first public interview with Glenn Greenwald, which was later transcribed by Mic, even if the NSA does nothing with this personal information, it is stored. This means, that if in the future, laws change or policies shift, the government could retroactively sift through data for incriminating evidence. They have the potential to link people, to track people and to indict people on obscure charges.

Snowden said in the interview,“… it’s gonna get worse with the next generation and the next generation who extend the capabilities of this sort of architecture of oppression.”

This is how major changes in policy happen. Rarely are rights stripped away overnight: it takes generations to silently, unnoticeably chip away at a freedom, until nothing remains.

In the context of today’s globalized, social-media-engorged world, it’s even more important to recognize our rights.

Just because our society shares an increasing portion of our lives with the world via Twitter, Facebook etc., does not mean that it doesn’t value, or deserve, privacy. There is a solid distinction between volunteering information and having a silent third party – our own government – collect information without consent.

Stone said in an interview with Vice, “There is a self, and it’s a very important aspect of life, it’s the one thing that you can govern, that you have some control over… And when the government assumes that they have a right to take that self and just broadcast it out in the world… it’s just vile to me.”

Stone said, “It’s not just about Snowden, it’s about where we are in this world and what we’re going to do about surveillance and cyber-warfare.”

Snowden’s goal was to create a national discussion. The American people cannot consent to surveillance when they don’t even know that it’s happening.

As Stone said, “Neither presidential candidate have talked about Snowden, much less surveillance.”

Both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have indicated favor toward the Patriot act and mass surveillance. Clinton voted for the Patriot Act in 2001 and Donald Trump has explicitly stated he supports mass surveillance.

Nobody is asking the questions that need to be asked about our future in cyberspace. Although cyber-surveillance is unnoticeable, silent and negligible, it is not innocuous.

In an election year, the conversation about privacy rights needs to be started. To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, those who give up liberty for security deserve neither.

