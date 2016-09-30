How to avoid getting an MIP

When deciding to attend CU, you might expect an environment of constant partying with drugs, alcohol and maybe even the occasional stripper or two. However, those exceptions likely changed once you realized that CU is notorious for handing out things called “Minors in Possession.” Basically MIP’s are the tickets that are created by the devil that screw over countless students that go to school here (because, let’s be real, the majority of us are not actually legal until our senior year). Luckily, I have a few tips that can help prevent you from getting an MIP, or the lovely ticket of shame.

Don’t be Stupid

Honestly, the majority of people that get MIP’s are being stupid. These people think they are invincible, but until your ID says that you’re actually 21, you are not invincible. The stupid people, or as I like to call them, “the special ones,” think they can curse out a cop, walk around the streets with a beer in hand or even get into a fight and think that they won’t get in trouble. You will always get in trouble! So try your best to not be that idiot who you see getting chased down by the cops on a Friday night.

Hit on the Cop

If you ever get into a situation that you might be getting an MIP, the best thing to do is hit on the Cop. Even if the cop is male and you’re a guy, do it, it will probably save your ass. You should definitely compliment the officer on how efficient they are at doing their job. Say things like, “Boulder wouldn’t be as safe without your help,” or, “I wouldn’t know what I would do if they didn’t have cops like you on the street.” Reiterate how the cops are actually “helping” the Boulder community. Also compliment the cop on their outfit. Say that they look sexy in it and that once you’re 21 you guys should get a beer together. Anyways, Officer Zimmerman, I’m still waiting on us getting that beer together.

Don’t show them a fake

There are always a few stupid people that think if they get caught drinking the smartest thing for them to do is to hand the officer a Fake ID. Once the cops see that ID, they will know that your name is not “Kelly Pickler” and that you’re not 25 years old. By giving the cop your fake, you end up screwing yourself even more. Instead of going home with just a misdemeanor, you end up being charged with a felony and most likely spending the night in Boulder county jail, with all of the less than savory characters of Boulder. So, try to be smart and not lose your “Kelly Pickler” ID for future use because of one stupid mistake.

Don’t lie to the cop

When getting stopped by the cop, the first thing they tend to ask you is, “How much have you had to drink tonight?” The way you answer that crucial statement could determine whether or not you end up with the MIP. Don’t be like me and say that you only had one beer at the party, because they will know that you probably had 15 beers, two tequila shots and four mixed drinks. The best thing for you to do is to be honest. Say that you’re absolutely hammered and were doing keg stands all night. The cops will appreciate your honesty and might actually consider not giving you an MIP (but they probably will).

Take the MIP like a champ

It’s sad to say, but there are times that you just can’t get out of getting an MIP. Times like these mean you should just suck it up and take that lovely ticket of yours and embrace it! Hang it up on your wall or, even better, put it on your wall of shame (just like my roommate). Act like getting that MIP was the coolest thing in the world and everyone should have one. Once everyone finds out that you got the notorious MIP, come up with some elaborate story on how you got it. Say that you were fighting off a bear with a beer can and that’s when the cop came up. Whatever you say, just make it seem like you enjoyed getting that MIP and have a great story behind it.

