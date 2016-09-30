Colorado vs. Oregon State: Preview

The Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) will take on the Oregon State Beavers (1-2) this Saturday in Boulder. This game comes on the heels of an impressive 41-38 win by the Buffs over Oregon. So how does CU and OSU stack up?

Offense:

Oregon State was the only conference game that the Buffs won last year, and the Colorado unit has improved this year. The quarterback position is unsettled right now for the Buffs, with senior quarterback Sefo Liufau having missed last week.

Liufau could very well return, but there isn’t any rush to get him to play. Freshman quarterback Steven Montez made his first start last week and quickly made his name known. Montez passed for over 300 yards and added another 135 on the ground. The performance was good enough to earn Montez Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.

While the Buffs have too many QBs, the Beavers may not have enough. Darell Garretson has taken over for Oregon State. The results haven’t been great. Garretson is only averaging 5.27 yards per pass attempt, as compared to 10.11 yards for Liufau and 9.18 by Montez.

Oregon State may try to switch quarterbacks against Colorado to try to find some sort of advantage. This was what the team did in last year’s matchup. Seth Collins was the team’s main starter going into the game last season, but Nick Mitchell became the team’s go-to guy starting with the CU game.

Beavers tailback Ryan Nall has been effective enough, but the ground game seems to stagnate once he leaves the field. Colorado has been well-rounded, for the most part. Running should lean in the Buffs’ favor as well.

Defense:

The defensive statistics speak for themselves. Oregon State is the 115th ranked defense in the country, out of 127 schools.

Colorado isn’t as high as they were during the first two weeks, but they rank much higher at 85th.

Colorado did just give up 508 yards last week against Oregon. Oregon State shouldn’t be the same type of enemy, but this defense is mortal. If the Buffs aren’t prepared, the Beavers could take advantage.

The Buffaloes are much better against the pass than the rush. If Nall and the rest of the running options can maximize their gains, the game may end up being closer than most are expecting.

Oregon State has been passing almost as much as they’ve been rushing. They will likely keep passing a lot during the game, especially if the Buffs can stop the run on early downs. This will allow the talented Colorado secondary more opportunities to make plays.

Special Teams:

This may be the one factor that leans in the Beavers’ favor. Colorado has had special teams issues all season. The last few weeks have done nothing but showcase that.

With the injury to Diego Gonzalez, the Buffs relied on junior kicker Chris Graham. Graham hasn’t been awful, but he hasn’t been great. He had an extra point blocked last week and is two-for-three on his field goal attempts.

Punting has also been an issue. This was most evident during the Michigan game. Against Oregon, sophomore punter Alex Kinney received better blocking.

Oregon State has been punting more, but their punter, Nick Porebski, is getting the ball down inside the 20 more. Field position may be a battle for Colorado on Saturday.

The last game was held in Oregon State. Home-field favors the Buffs this time, with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m. (MST) from Folsom Field.

