Advanced screening of “The Accountant” to be held at CU

CU Boulder will be showing an advanced screening of the new film The Accountant, starring Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick. The screening will take place on Oct. 10 in CHEM 140 at 8 p.m.

Visit this website to download free passes. However, do be aware that free passes do not guarantee admission—arrive as early as you can!

Ben Affleck recently starred in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gone Girl and Argo. Anna Kendrick is known for her role in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and recently starred in the comedy Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

In The Accountant, Affleck stars as Christian Wolff—a math scholar who is more fond of numbers than he is of people. Wolff works as a freelance account for major criminal organizations, but covers it up with by working for a small town certified public accountant office (CPA).

Anna Kendrick plays the accounting clerk for a state-of-the-art robotics company who also becomes Wolff’s client. The clerk notices there are some problems with the millions of dollars belonging to the company. Once Wolff starts to unveil the truth, the adventure begins.

The Accountant premieres in theaters on October 14.

