Buffs win sixth straight, beat Arizona 1-0

The Colorado Lady Buffaloes soccer team can’t stop winning. This time it was the Arizona Wildcats that couldn’t get past the wall that is the Colorado defense,(8-3) led by goalkeeper Jalen Tompkins. The Buffs defeated the Wildcats 1-0.

In the six game span in which the Lady Buffs haven’t lost a game, Colorado has scored a total of 15 goals and have allowed just two against.

The first half remained scoreless. It wasn’t until the 56th minute when CU was awarded a free-kick. That’s when star freshman midfielder Taylor Kornieck stepped up and drilled a ball that curled towards the near post, bounced off the crossbar and went into the net.

Kornieck is moving up the Buffalo record books as her seven goals are already the fourth-most ever by a CU freshman. She is now tied for the lead in goal in the Pac-12 with seven.

After that, it was all the Colorado defense. The Wildcats tried to send balls into the box but the CU back line kept clearing it out.

It looks like this Buffs team kept their momentum from the non-conference schedule to the Pac-12 section of play in winning their first two games and also not allowing a single goal. At 2-0, this is CU’s best start in conference play since joining the league in 2011. It really seems like The Rise isn’t just a football thing.

Colorado takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe this Sun., Oct. 2, at 4 p.m. (MST)

Contact CU Independent Sports Writer Chase Howell at chho2296@colorado.edu.