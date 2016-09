After this summer’s Amendment 139 failed to limit the potency of marijuana to under 16 percent, CU Taboo explores the possible pros and cons of this decision. As well as looking at the overall issue: is it weed that needs regulating or the business controlling weed?

Contact CU Taboo Co-hosts Jordyn Siemens at jordyn.siemens@colorado.edu and Xandra McMahon at xandra.mcmahon@colorado.edu.