Opinion: Nominees’ medical records should be made public

With fresh, bizarre information coming to light every news cycle, this election season has turned news channels like CNN and Fox into socially-condoned reality TV shows. It seems like this election season could easily turn into its own show on E! News.

Most recently, there has been as much medical drama as an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. On Sunday, pneumonia brought Hillary Clinton to her knees at a 9/11 memorial event in New York City. She had to be escorted from the ceremony, and after hours of silence from her campaign, it was announced that she’d been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Rumors of Clinton’s ill health have plagued her campaign from the start, with her unwillingness to disclose health records adding to a general criticism of her lack of transparency. This issue began with the email scandal, and continues now with Clinton withholding information about her health for days until she literally couldn’t stand to keep it from the public.

According to her campaign, she received the pneumonia diagnosis two days prior to the incident on Sunday, making it seem like she was planning on keeping her diagnosis a secret. This naturally leads us to question what other ailments she has hiding in her records.

Republicans have taken advantage of Clinton’s minor bout of ill health as an opportunity to idolize their golden cow, Donald J. Trump. Trump insists that the public will be rest assured if he were to take office, since he has received a clean bill of health from his doctor Harold N. Bornsteirn.

“His strength and physical stamina are extraordinary” and his “laboratory test results are astonishingly excellent,” said Dr. Bornsteirn about Trump. The doctor, who resembles The Dude more than he does a medical practitioner, might also be the same guy that wrote North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il’s biography. Dr. Bornstein’s letter claimed,“If elected…Mr. Trump will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Does he also have the power to alter the weather simply with his thoughts, and shoot 11 holes-in-one?

It’s obvious that if we leave the candidates to their own devices, they’re going to write, date and sign their own bills of health. Not that anyone can blame them; with the media and their opposition constantly scavenging for anything to expose, it’s no wonder why both candidates have disclosed as little of their records as possible.

But, the American public still has the right to know what’s going on, even if it means letting the public in on the conversations that happen in little paper gowns. Candidates should have to lay themselves bare.

We live in an age where privacy is no longer a value, virtue or right. Like it or not, presidential candidates who run in our modern world know this. Clinton’s marital issues have been autopsied meticulously; Trump’s business failures have been mocked and made into memes without abandon.

In fact, Trump embraced this on Thursday, when he joined the likes of Charlie Sheen and DJ Khaled in an appearance on the Oz Show. In the episode, Trump revealed his medical records. However, the way in which this was done only added to the aspect of sensationalism that has been present throughout this election. Oz himself is a Republican, who has been noted to sensationalize anything he can for followers (sound familiar?) It saddens me that the American public has come to expect, and even buy into, such flamboyant acts of showmanship.

To eliminate the media frenzy and cesspool of rumors, I believe that candidates should be required, after being nominated at their party’s convention, to release their medical records in a straightforward way.

If this becomes a norm of the election process, the media would no longer have as much room to speculate about what obscure diseases the candidates have that could potentially disqualify them. The American public will then have more time and attention to focus in on candidates’ proposed policies, which is what the election should principally concern.

I’m not calling for any candidate to be disqualified based on their bill of health. That would lead itself down a nasty, nauseating rabbit hole. And, it’s not like all of our past presidents have had Herculean health. Even FDR had polio.

The American public should be able to craft their own opinion regarding the candidates’ health, and they should be given the proper, accurate information in order to do so. A step in this direction of increased transparency is a step toward solely policy and idea-driven politics, instead of the America’s Next Top Candidate reality show that we have playing now.